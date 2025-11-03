Two people uninjured after boat capsizes in Labrador

News November 3rd, 2025

The RNC and members of the public rescued two people in Labrador after their boat capsized over the weekend.

Around 8:15 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 2), emergency responders received a report that a boat with two people on board had capsized on Julienne Lake near Javelin Road. Thankfully, the pair, a male and female, were able to swim to shore where an SOS was issued from a mobile device.

As an RNC officer arrived on scene, three members of the public were deploying their personal boat in an attempt to locate the pair. The officer joined them and the pair were quickly found after starting a fire. The two were wet and cold but otherwise uninjured.

When the group returned to shore Labrador West Search and Rescue, the fire department, and paramedics met them.