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Two people taken to hospital following hit-and-run collision

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Two people were taken to hospital following a hit-and-run collision in the west end of St. John’s on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Columbus Drive, just north of Topsail Road. The rear-end collision left one vehicle significantly damaged. The driver of a second vehicle involved fled the scene.

Two occupants of the vehicle that remained were taken to hospital with injuries believed to be minor in nature.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating.

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