Two people from Newfoundland & Labrador honoured with national Special Olympics awards

News November 9th, 2025

Special Olympics Newfoundland & Labrador has announced that two members of the Gander Wings Special Olympics Club have been recognized nationally for their exceptional dedication, performance, and spirit.

Johnny Philpott has been named Special Olympics Canada’s Athlete of the Year, while Dr. Carmel Casey has been awarded Special Olympics Canada’s Coach of the Year for 2025.

These prestigious national awards are presented annually to two of Canada’s most outstanding athletes and coaches who exemplify the values of the Special Olympics movement – excellence, determination, inclusion, and sportsmanship.

Philpott, who represented Team Canada in snowshoeing at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, continues to inspire teammates and community members alike through his dedication and positive attitude both on and off the field of play.

Dr. Carmel Casey, head coach with the Gander Wings, has been a driving force behind the team’s success, fostering an environment of inclusion, skill development, and confidence for every athlete she mentors. Her leadership and commitment have helped shape the Gander Wings into a thriving program that reflects the heart of Special Olympics.