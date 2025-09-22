NEWS

News

Twillingate RCMP investigating shed fire

News

Twillingate RCMP is investigating a fire that impacted a shed located on Bayview Street during the early hours of Friday morning. Investigators are seeking information from the public to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on September 19, Twillingate RCMP responded to a report of a fire in a shed on Bayview Street. The fire destroyed the structure but was fully extinguished by fire crew before it impacted the surrounding structures and nature. No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing at this time.

Related Articles

Injured salmon angler safely rescued by Joint Rescue Coordination Centre
Read more
RNC investigating hit-and-run
Read more
Corner Brook launches new service for accessible transit users
Read more
Construction resuming on University Avenue and Prince Philip Drive
Read more
Spruce Budworm Control Program taking place this summer
Read more
N.L. man in Qatar describes night of missile attack
Read more
Back to top