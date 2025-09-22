Twillingate RCMP investigating shed fire

News September 22nd, 2025

Twillingate RCMP is investigating a fire that impacted a shed located on Bayview Street during the early hours of Friday morning. Investigators are seeking information from the public to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on September 19, Twillingate RCMP responded to a report of a fire in a shed on Bayview Street. The fire destroyed the structure but was fully extinguished by fire crew before it impacted the surrounding structures and nature. No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing at this time.