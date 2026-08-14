Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions near Jack’s Pond, no detour routes available

News, Traffic August 14th, 2026

Clarenville RCMP is responding to a motor vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Jack’s Pond, near the exit to Southern Harbour.

Both lanes of the highway are currently closed, and there are no detour routes available at this time.

The RCMP is warning motorists that visibility is poor due to heavy fog in the area. Drivers are asked to approach the area with caution, and follow all instructions from police.