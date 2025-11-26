Justice

Training scenario today in Foxtrap Access and Pasture Land Road area

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador will be conducting a training exercise in the Foxtrap Access and Pasture Land Road area today between 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Residents in the area will see an increased police presence during this time, including the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Tactical Response Unit, Police Dogs Services, drones and police vehicles.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador is asking the public to avoid the area during this training scenario.

