UPDATE: Tractor trailer removed from westbound lanes of TCH near Glovertown, but conditions remain poor

News, Weather December 3rd, 2025

Police say the truck blocking westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Terra Nova Park has been removed, but road conditions across the island remain poor.

“Motorists are asked to consider delaying any immediate travel,” the RCMP said in a statement. “If you must travel, please exercise caution and patience and drive according to road and weather conditions.”

RCMP detachments and Traffic Services officers across the island are reporting hazardous and deteriorating road conditions and limited visibility due to snow. Increasing winds are also impacting travel conditions.