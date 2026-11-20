News November 20th, 2026

The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor has reached another milestone in its Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) Action Plan, by making amendments to the Town’s Municipal Plan and Development Regulations that provide greater flexibility for adding housing

within existing residential neighbourhoods.

Among the changes is an expanded ability to develop accessory residential dwelling units, including subsidiary apartments and garden suites, subject to applicable development standards. A subsidiary apartment is a separate dwelling unit within a house. A garden suite is a small, detached dwelling on the same property as a main house. Garden suites were not permitted under the previous regulations.

A residential property in Grand Falls-Windsor could now accommodate up to four dwelling units, subject to lot size and applicable development standards. Previously, the Town’s regulations permitted one subsidiary apartment in a home, for a maximum of two dwelling units on the property. The amendments allow up to three additional dwelling units alongside the main home.

These options can make better use of existing residential properties and create more opportunities for rental and independent living. The amendments also establish standards to guide how new units are integrated into neighbourhoods.

“Residents need different kinds of homes at different stages of life,” said Mayor Mike Browne. “These changes will give property owners more flexibility to create housing within our existing neighbourhoods, while setting clear standards for how new units are developed.”

The changes are a key commitment under the Town’s HAF agreement. They form part of its broader work to remove barriers to housing development, encourage new housing starts and increase housing choice in Grand Falls-Windsor.