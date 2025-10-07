Today is Advance Poll Day

News October 7th, 2025

Voters in this province can cast their votes day.

Elections NL advises electors that Advance Polls are open throughout Newfoundland and Labrador from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. (7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. in most of Labrador).

Canadian citizens aged 18 years old on polling day who are residents of Newfoundland and Labrador can vote in the provincial general election.

To find out where to vote, electors may visit Elections NL’s website at www.elections.gov.nl.ca or call 1-877-729-7987 (toll-free).