NEWS

News

Today is Advance Poll Day

News

Voters in this province can cast their votes day.

Elections NL advises electors that Advance Polls are open throughout Newfoundland and Labrador from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. (7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. in most of Labrador).

Canadian citizens aged 18 years old on polling day who are residents of Newfoundland and Labrador can vote in the provincial general election.

To find out where to vote, electors may visit Elections NL’s website at www.elections.gov.nl.ca or call 1-877-729-7987 (toll-free).

Related Articles

NordSpace rocket launch attempt delayed by fire
Read more
Election 2025: John Hogan promises more primary health care teams in Botwood
Read more
Election 2025: Tony Wakeham pledges to fix medical air transportation program if elected
Read more
Election 2025: Jim Dinn pledges campaign finance reform, targets corporate deals
Read more
Witnesses testify about Seamus Secord’s death at Robert Belbin murder trial
Read more
St. John’s municipal election runs into delivery issues with mail ballots in Goulds
Read more
Back to top