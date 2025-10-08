Thousands briefly left in the dark Tuesday evening

News October 8th, 2025

Many Newfoundland Power customers experienced a brief power outage on Tuesday night. Newfoundland Hydro said that a transmission line trip caused a brief outage for pockets of customers on the island.

NL Power said what happened is known as an underfrequency load shed – intentionally designed to take customers offline in order to balance frequency and ensure stability when there’s a sudden trip. Thousands of households island-wide went dark, from St. John’s to Corner Brook.