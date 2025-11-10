“There’s an NP for That”: RNU celebrates nurse practitioners across NL

Health, News November 10th, 2025

The Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland & Labrador (RNU) is marking National Nurse Practitioner (NP) Week (November 9-15) by celebrating the critical role Nurse Practitioners play in providing accessible, high-quality healthcare across the province.

RNU is calling on the public and government to recognize NPs for their leadership, expertise, and commitment to improving the wellbeing of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

RNU President Yvette Coffey recently met with Premier Tony Wakeham and the Honourable Lela Evans, Minister of Health and Community Services, to officially sign a proclamation recognizing Nurse Practitioners’ Week in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Through its NP for That campaign, RNU highlights the many ways NPs help patients get the care they need, whether that is diagnosing and prescribing, managing chronic conditions, or leading community health initiatives.

“Nurse Practitioners are leading the way in delivering trusted primary and specialized care that meets Newfoundlanders and Labradorians where they’re at – in urban, rural and remote areas,” says Yvette Coffey. “Their expertise, compassion, and innovation are making a real difference for patients every single day. Whether it’s helping someone manage a chronic illness, providing urgent care, or supporting families in their communities, there’s an NP for that.”

NPs are vital to a stronger, more sustainable healthcare system. They work in hospitals, clinics, long-term care, and community health settings ensuring patients have access to timely, person-centered care.

“If we want to build a stronger, more sustainable public healthcare system, we must continue to invest in Nurse Practitioners,” Coffey adds. “That means expanding NP positions, ensuring they can work to their full scope of practice, and recognizing the tremendous value they bring to our healthcare teams and to every community in this province.”