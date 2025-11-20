The Salvation Army kicks off 2025 Christmas Kettle Campaign at Annual Hope in the City Breakfast

News November 20th, 2025

The Salvation Army in Newfoundland and Labrador hosted its annual Hope in the City Breakfast in St. John’s this morning, welcoming over 250 business, government, and community leaders to officially launch the 2025 Christmas Kettle Campaign and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.

“Our Hope in the City Breakfast sets the tone for the giving season,” says Major Pam Goodyear, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations. “Each year, we see incredible generosity from our province, and the support shown today reminds us of the powerful impact that community can make when it rallies around those who need help the most.”

The keynote remarks were delivered by Tareq Hadhad, founder and CEO of Peace by Chocolate, whose inspiring message of resilience, gratitude, and community spirit connected deeply with the audience.

During the event, the Christmas Kettle Campaign was officially launched with a ceremonial first donation by Premier Wakeham and Mayor Breen. The iconic kettles will now appear across the region throughout the holiday season. Funds raised through the Kettle Campaign stay local and directly support programs addressing food insecurity, housing supports, Christmas toy and food hampers, and other essential services.

“Every contribution helps provide hope, dignity, and practical support to our neighbours,” said Goodyear. “When people give to a Christmas Kettle, they are giving directly to someone in their own community.”

NTV’s Ryan Harding served as emcee of the event and Newfoundland Broadcasting remains a key supporter of the Salvation Army Kettle campaign.