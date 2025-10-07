NEWS

News

Temporary ramp closure today on Cloverleaf Overpass

News, Traffic

Today, the westbound ramp of the Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive connecting to the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Motorists travelling westbound on Pitts Memorial Drive towards the Cloverleaf and wanting to connect to the TCH westbound will detour by taking the eastbound portion of the TCH, detouring on Ramp 42B, and connecting back to the westbound TCH access ramp.

Motorists are asked to pay attention to traffic control, follow detour signage and be prepared to slow down.

