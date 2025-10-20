Temporary Eastbound Ramp closure re-scheduled for Cloverleaf Overpass

News October 20th, 2025

The planned temporary closure of the eastbound ramp of the Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive connecting to the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH), originally scheduled for today (October 20), has been rescheduled due to weather.

With this change, the temporary closures of the ramp are now scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, October 21) and Wednesday (October 22) between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to facilitate ongoing bridge work.

Motorists travelling eastbound on Pitts Memorial Drive (towards the Cloverleaf from Conception Bay South) and wanting to connect to the TCH eastbound will detour by taking the ramp to TCH westbound and turnaround at exit 41 (Galway Interchange) to return to TCH eastbound.

Motorists are asked to pay attention to traffic control, follow detour signage and be prepared to slow down.