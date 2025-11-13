Temporary disruption of X-Ray services at Deer Lake Medical Clinic

Health, News November 13th, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public of a temporary disruption of X-ray services at the Deer Lake Medical Clinic until Friday, November 14, 2025 at 8:00 a.m.

If routine medical imaging is required, patients may choose to travel to another health-care facility. If you need emergency services, please call 911 or go to your nearest emergency room.

Please also be advised that there will be delayed opening of blood collection services at the Deer Lake Medical Clinic today until 9:30 a.m.