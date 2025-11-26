NEWS

Temporary closure of eastbound off-ramp between Pitts Memorial Drive and Robert E. Howlett Drive

There will be a temporary closure of the eastbound off-ramp between Pitts Memorial Drive (Route 2) and Robert E. Howlett Drive (Route 3) in St. John’s from November 28-December 1. The closure is necessary for the installation of culverts to facilitate construction of a new roundabout, as part of the final phase of the completion of the Team Gushue Highway. 


Motorists will be required to detour back to Robert E Howlett Drive via the Kilbride exit to Bay Bulls Road and then take the Ruby Line. Motorists are asked to pay attention to traffic control, follow detour signage and be prepared to slow down. 
 
Information on active highway construction projects and repairs is also available by visiting nl511.ca and on the NL 511 mobile app. 

