techNL outlines recommendations to grow the province’s economy through the tech sector

News September 23rd, 2025

techNL released its 2025 Provincial Election Brief, outlining 18 recommendations to accelerate growth in Newfoundland and Labrador’s technology sector and, in turn, strengthen the province’s broader economy.

Developed with input from techNL members, the brief urges all parties to commit to practical actions that drive economic growth, create high-paying jobs, and strengthen provincial competitiveness. The tech sector contributed $1.8B to GDP in 2023 and employs nearly 10,000 people, as outlined in the recently released State of Tech in Newfoundland and Labrador report. With a clear target of $2.5B by 2030, tech is a critical engine for innovation across energy, oceans, defence, mining, healthcare, and more.

“The incoming government has the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the tech sector to understand and optimize these opportunities,” said Johanna Brown, Chair of techNL. “Decisions in the next mandate will shape one of Newfoundland and Labrador’s most dynamic industries.”

The recommendations focus on faster, more transparent funding, stronger procurement for local companies, larger supports for scaling firms, and elevating NL’s defence and export profile, alongside measures on talent, intellectual property, and interprovincial barriers. Party responses will be published on techNL’s website and shared widely with members, alongside a public recommendations tracker.

“This election is a defining opportunity to accelerate the growth of Newfoundland and Labrador’s tech sector,” said Florian Villaumé, CEO of techNL. “Our recommendations lay the groundwork for bold, coordinated action that will strengthen innovation, drive economic resilience, and position the province as a national leader in tech-driven transformation.”