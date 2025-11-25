NEWS

Team Gushue loses first game at Olympic Trials but remains in playoff spot

It was a matchup between two of the country’s top teams Monday night – with both Team Gushue and Team Dunstone entering the game with perfect 3-0 records.

The game didn’t disappoint. It would take an extra end for Team Dunstone to win 9-7, handing Brad Gushue’s St. John’s-based rink its first loss at the event.

“That was 11 ends of complete and utter mayhem. I thought we controlled the majority of that game,” said Dunstone. “Again, didn’t start with hammer, we just did what we do. We flipped hammer right away, you know, cracked it open in seven, and then Brad took his turn doing what he does, and that’s being Brad Gushue late in games, and he put relentless amounts of pressure on us.”

Team Gushue (3-1) is back in again this afternoon with a game against Team McDonald.

