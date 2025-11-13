Supreme Court decision set for Friday in possible judicial recount

News, Politics November 13th, 2025

The Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador will decide on Friday whether or not recounts will happen in three provincial districts.

Not long after October’s provincial election, in which the PC’s won a majority of seats, the Liberal party filed three applications for judicial recounts. They’re in the districts of Topsail-Paradise, where they lost by 102 votes, Placentia West-Bellevue where they lost by 64 votes, and Lewisporte-Twillingate, where former speaker Derek Bennett lost to PC candidate Mark Butt by 18 votes.

The liberals argue there are discrepancies with special ballots, putting forward what they say were inconsistencies with how they were counted. Whether or not the arguments meet the threshold of triggering a recount in any or all of the three districts will be decided on Friday.