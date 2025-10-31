Stormy conditions expected across the province today

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather October 31st, 2025

It will be a very unsettled 24 hours across the province.

Newfoundland

In Newfoundland, rain is expected today along the south coast. Elsewhere, rain will begin this evening. This is due to an area of low pressure approaching from the west. On the Avalon, the rain will be from the remnants of Hurricane Melissa. Rainfall amounts across the Island will generally range from 15 to 25 mm, with higher amounts along the south coast.

Tonight, gusts along the southern Avalon and south coast could reach 80 km/h. In the Wreckhouse area, winds will gust up to 120 km/h this afternoon and evening.

Late this evening, large waves will build along the southeast coast. Waves of 5 to 7 metres are forecast. There will also be storm surge along southwest-facing shorelines in the Burin and Avalon Peninsulas.

Temperatures today will be near 10 degrees.

Labrador

In western Labrador, rain will begin this morning and will mix with snow this afternoon. Central areas will see showers this afternoon.

Along the coast, it will be mostly cloudy from Rigolet to L’Anse-au-Clair. Nain to Makkovik will also see afternoon showers.

Highs will be about 10 degrees.