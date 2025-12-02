Stolen vehicle used by suspects in Badger break, enter and theft

Justice, News December 2nd, 2025

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft at a restaurant in Badger late Sunday evening. Just before 2:00 a.m., on Dec. 1, police responded to a report of a commercial break and enter at the Robin’s Donuts on the Trans Canada Highway in Badger. Two suspects, operating a stolen pickup truck, were captured on video surveillance breaking in through the front entrance of the restaurant. The individuals entered and stole a safe before fleeing the scene.

The stolen grey 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck has since been recovered by police and remains part of the ongoing criminal investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, knows the location of the stolen safe, or has information about the identity of suspects, to call Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121.