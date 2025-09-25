NEWS

Stellar day expected across Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland
Sunny skies are expected across the province. Winds will be coming from the west and will gust to 50 km/h at times on the Great Northern Peninsula and to 40 km/h for most other coastal areas. High temperatures will range from 12 to 19. 

Labrador
It will be a similar story across the Big Land today. There will also be a westerly flow with wind gusts from 20 to 40 km/h. Temperatures today will range from 12 in the north to 20 in the south.

