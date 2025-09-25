Stellar day expected across Newfoundland and Labrador

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather September 25th, 2025

Newfoundland

Sunny skies are expected across the province. Winds will be coming from the west and will gust to 50 km/h at times on the Great Northern Peninsula and to 40 km/h for most other coastal areas. High temperatures will range from 12 to 19.

Labrador

It will be a similar story across the Big Land today. There will also be a westerly flow with wind gusts from 20 to 40 km/h. Temperatures today will range from 12 in the north to 20 in the south.