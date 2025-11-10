NEWS

News

St. John’s volunteer named Baseball Canada’s best for 2025

News, Sports

Michelle Healy from St. John’s was named the 2025 Baseball Canada Volunteer of the Year.

The award was created in 2001 to recognize the contribution of the most dedicated, enthusiastic person who has devoted at least 10 years of volunteering within their provincial association. In 2025, Healey took on her most demanding summer yet — serving as Team Manager for the Canada Games female team and as Venue Lead at St. Pat’s Ball Park, where her tireless planning ensured a world-class experience for all involved.

For over a decade, Healey has managed “The Bullpen” canteen at St. Pat’s, while also overseeing the province’s 14U and 16U female programs — often without having any children involved. Her work behind the scenes — organizing travel, fundraising, apparel, and team logistics — has been instrumental to the success and sustainability of these programs.

Healey’s commitment is driven by her love for the game, and her example is a reminder of how vital volunteers are to the future of our sport.

