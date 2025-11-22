St. John’s to host STACON26 in January

Arts & Entertainment, News November 22nd, 2025

The annual conference of the Shakespeare Theatre Association will be held in St. John’s this coming January.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘A Great Feast of Languages’ and will take place from Jan. 5-10 at the Sheraton Hotel, gathering Shakespeare-producing companies from around the world. The event will feature more than 80 presenters and moderators including UK-based actor, author and creative producer Ben Crystal.

More information and tickets for the Celebrating Shakespeare International Performance Festival are available from the LSPU Box Office or by visiting lspuhall.ca.