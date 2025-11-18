St. John’s seeking new street name ideas

Local News, News November 18th, 2025

As the City of St. John’s expands its Reserved Street Names Inventory, it’s asking for the public’s help for ideas. The inventory is used when new streets are developed and require official names that are approved by the city.

Visit engagestjohns.ca to submit your suggestions and learn more about the City’s street naming process. Residents can also email ideas to Engage@StJohns.ca or call 311 or 709- 754-CITY (2489) and ask to speak with a member of the project team.

Submissions will be received until December 19, 2025.