NEWS

News

St. John’s receives federal funding for public health initiative

News

The Public Health Agency of Canada has awarded St. John’s $249,997 through the 2025 Intersectoral Action Fund to advance its project, Healthy City for All: A Lens for Equity-Based Municipal Decision-Making to Improve Health Outcomes. 

St. John’s is one of 14 organizations nationwide to share more than $3 million in funding for collaborative projects addressing the social determinants of health.

The project will create and implement an equity lens tool to help decision-makers assess how municipal policies, programs, and services affect different groups, especially those who face barriers.

Related Articles

RNC investigating hit-and-run
Read more
Corner Brook launches new service for accessible transit users
Read more
Construction resuming on University Avenue and Prince Philip Drive
Read more
Spruce Budworm Control Program taking place this summer
Read more
N.L. man in Qatar describes night of missile attack
Read more
Province adds new payments to Poverty Reduction Plan
Read more
Back to top