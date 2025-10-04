St. John’s postpones municipal election until Oct. 8 amid postal strike

News October 4th, 2025

The City of St. John’s postponed its municipal election date from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8 because of the strike at Canada Post.

The city says the extension will provide the it with additional time to:

Secure additional resources and equipment to support a potential higher demand for in-person voting.

Launch a portal for residents to check the status of their ballot due to some kits still potentially being within the Canada Post system.

A new online Ballot Status Look-Up will be launched in the coming days, allowing residents to verify if their mailed ballot has been received by the City. Residents may also contact 311 or 709-754-CITY (2489) or email access@stjohns.ca for assistance once the portal is live.

Voters who have confirmed their ballot has not been received by the City have two options to cast their vote:

Vote in-person on October 8 at their designated Voting Centre in their ward between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. or; Request a replacement ballot in advance of Election Day by calling 311 or 709-754-CITY (2489) or emailing election@stjohns.ca. Kits must be picked up at City Hall by October 7. Election staff will let you know when your kit is ready to be picked up.

For information on Voting Centres and secure drop-box locations, please visit StJohns.ca/Vote for details.

If your vote has not been received by the City and you are unable to vote in person or request a kit in advance, please contact 311 or 709-754-CITY (2489) or email election@stjohns.ca for assistance.