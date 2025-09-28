NEWS

St. John's now accepting submissions for Art Procurement Program

The City of St. John’s is now accepting submissions to the Art Procurement Program.

Both individual visual artists and commercial galleries are invited to submit their artwork for an opportunity to be purchased and included in the City’s Civic Art Collection.

The collection is displayed in City Hall and other municipal buildings.

The total budget for this year is $20,000. All submissions must be sent via email to arts@stjohns.ca and received no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, October 31. More details, including the submission form, are available at StJohns.ca/Public-Art.

