St. John’s doctor providing emergency care in Gaza

News November 8th, 2025

St. John’s emergency physician Dr. Elise Thorburn is currently in Gaza providing medical care with Glia, a medical solidarity organization offering lifesaving support amid the near-total collapse of Gaza’s

healthcare system.

“To witness the destruction firsthand is horrifying,” said Dr. Thorburn. “But the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the staff here are astounding and inspiring. Despite overwhelming loss, people continue to do lifesaving work with the little that remains.”

Dr. Thorburn is currently assisting doctors at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. With the

emergency department destroyed in Israeli attacks, much of the work now takes place in

tents near the hospital grounds.

In addition to her work as a physician and in the broader community, Dr. Thorburn is a partner to Alec Brookes and mother to Olive Thorbrook, age 12. “My mom is stitching the wounds our world has rubbed salt in, she’s doing more than just caring, she’s fighting every day harder and harder. And it’s beautiful,” said Olive.