NEWS

News

St. Anthony RCMP seizes ATV, issues ticket for operating without insurance

News

St. Anthony RCMP seized an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and ticketed the owner after a traffic stop Thursday night revealed that the operator was operating without the proper insurance.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on October 23, officers on patrol in the Cabot Street area observed an ATV operating on the roadway and conducted a traffic stop. The operator — a youth driving with a learner’s permit — was unable to provide insurance and registration documents, and further investigation revealed that the ATV did not have proper insurance.

The off-road vehicle was seized and impounded, and police issued a ticket under the Off-Road Vehicle Act for operating without insurance.

Off-road vehicle operators are reminded that they are responsible for understanding and abiding by all applicable laws outlined in the Off-Road Vehicle Act and Highway Traffic Act. It is illegal to operate an ATV on a roadway, except to cross from one side to the other, and the operator must have registration, insurance, a driver’s licence and not less than one hundred and fifty metres of visibility to do so.

Related Articles

Election 2025: Liberals make pitch for fourth mandate on eve of election
Read more
Election 2025: PCs tour Liberal stronghold of Burgeo-La Poile on eve of election
Read more
Election 2025: NDP leader criticizes Liberals and PCs over ‘political gamesmanship’
Read more
Holy Cross makes soccer history with two national championships St. John’s
Read more
Election 2025: Local candidates weigh in as Gander parents protest over education
Read more
Election 2025: Eddie Joyce seeking another term as independent in Humber-Bay of Islands
Read more
Back to top