St. Anthony RCMP seizes ATV, issues ticket for operating without insurance

News October 27th, 2025

St. Anthony RCMP seized an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and ticketed the owner after a traffic stop Thursday night revealed that the operator was operating without the proper insurance.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on October 23, officers on patrol in the Cabot Street area observed an ATV operating on the roadway and conducted a traffic stop. The operator — a youth driving with a learner’s permit — was unable to provide insurance and registration documents, and further investigation revealed that the ATV did not have proper insurance.

The off-road vehicle was seized and impounded, and police issued a ticket under the Off-Road Vehicle Act for operating without insurance.

Off-road vehicle operators are reminded that they are responsible for understanding and abiding by all applicable laws outlined in the Off-Road Vehicle Act and Highway Traffic Act. It is illegal to operate an ATV on a roadway, except to cross from one side to the other, and the operator must have registration, insurance, a driver’s licence and not less than one hundred and fifty metres of visibility to do so.