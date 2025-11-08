NEWS

Special weather statement issued for St. John’s area Monday night to Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the St. John’s area forecasting heavy rain and wind Monday night through to Wednesday.

Special Weather Statement in effect for:

  • St. John’s and vicinity

Rain and wind expected Monday night to Wednesday. Location: Newfoundland.

Time span: Beginning Monday evening until Wednesday afternoon.

Possible Hazards: – Enhanced southeasterly winds for Wreckhouse and along the west coast exceeding 100 km/h. – Inland southeasterly and southwesterly wind gusts between 80 and 100 km/h. – Coastal southeasterly and westerly wind gusts between 100 and 120 km/h. – Significant rainfall between 50 and 100 mm, mainly along the south coast.

Remarks: A low pressure system will track through the Maritimes and Labrador on Monday night and Tuesday, with a second system tracking near western Newfoundland Tuesday night into Wednesday. Strong southeasterly winds and rain will develop Monday night and persist through to Wednesday afternoon. Some areas will experience a brief period of strong westerly winds early on Wednesday. Conditions will gradually improve on Wednesday for most of the Island, although parts of the west coast will likely see a changeover to flurries before precipitation finally tapers off Wednesday night.

