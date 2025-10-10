NEWS

Somewhat of an improvement weatherwise today

Newfoundland
Some morning showers are possible for the Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista Peninsula, and Bonavista North this morning. Over some higher elevations of the West Coast, some flurries are possible. Elsewhere, overcast conditions with a few sunny breaks are expected. Highs will range from 5 to 10.

Labrador
Across the Big Land, flurries over western areas will change to showers and showers are expected in central areas. Showers will arrive in the afternoon for coastal areas. Temperatures from 4 to 7 are forecasted.

