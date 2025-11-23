Snow causing hazardous driving conditions in central Newfoundland, police warn

News, Weather November 23rd, 2025

Grand Falls-District RCMP are advising drivers on the Trans-Canada Highway and other highways in central Newfoundland that cooler temperatures and recent snow fall amounts have created hazardous road conditions.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP and Springdale RCMP are busy responding to reports of vehicles off the road due to the deteriorating road and weather conditions.

Motorists are reminded “snow, means slow.” If you must travel, please exercise extreme caution and drive according to road and weather conditions. Monitor weather forecasts for your route and allow extra time to arrive at your destination.

Increase your following distance from other vehicles to give yourself time to stop and to avoid sudden braking.