Six motorists arrested for impaired operation this past weekend

News November 1st, 2025

Six motorists across the province were arrested for impaired driving this past weekend by RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador.

All six drivers are set to appear in court at later dates to answer to charges of impaired operation or refusing to provide a sample. All six also received licence suspensions and their vehicles were seized and impounded.

On Oct. 24, just after 9:40 a.m., Harbour Grace RCMP received a report of a truck appeared to be stuck in the ditch. Police arrived on scene and found the driver exhibiting clear signs of alcohol impairment. An open container of alcohol was observed inside of the vehicle. The driver, a 64-year-old man, was returned to the detachment where multiple breath samples produced results above the legal limit The man’s license was suspended, vehicle was seized and impounded, and he will appear in court in December to answer to impaired driving charges.



On Oct. 25 at approximately 4:10 p.m., Deer Lake RCMP responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver on Route 401 near Kelly’s Point in Howley. Police located the vehicle, still running but off the road and the driver, a 37-year-old male was inside the vehicle. The male exhibited clear signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested by officers. The driver was returned to the detachment where breath testing confirmed his impairment. The driver, a male resident of New Brunswick, had his license suspended, vehicle seized and impounded and will appear in court in December to answer to impaired driving charges.

A short time later, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Bay St. George RCMP officers received a tip that a driver was operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the area of Prince Rupert Drive in Stephenville. Officers patrolled the area and located the driver, who exhibited signs of alcohol impairment. The driver, a 60-year-old woman, refused to comply with a roadside breath test and was arrested. Her vehicle was impounded, and she will appear in court in December to answer to charges of impaired operation and refusal to comply with a demand.

Later Saturday afternoon, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on the TCH near Bishop’s Falls. The vehicle was located and the driver, showing signs of alcohol impairment, was given a roadside breath test and failed. He was returned to the detachment where further testing confirmed his impairment. The 42-year-old man will appear in court in December to answer to charges of impaired operation.

On Sunday, October 26, at approximately 1:10 p.m. Harbour Grace RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Water Street in Carbonear. The driver, a 61-year-old female, backed into the police cruiser as they attempted the traffic stop. There were no injuries. Police observed signs of alcohol impairment, and the driver failed a roadside breath test. She was transported to the detachment, and further testing confirmed her impairment. Her vehicle was seized, impounded and her license was suspended. She will appear in court in December to answer to charges of impaired operation.



Later Sunday afternoon, just after 4:00 p.m., Bay St. George RCMP conducted a traffic stop in Piccadilly. A driver operating an ATV, pulling a trailer without a plate, was found to be exhibiting signs of alcohol impairment. A roadside breath test and further tests at the detachment confirmed the impairment of the 55-year-old male operator. He is expected to appear in court in December to answer to impaired operation charges.