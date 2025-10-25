Six motorists arrested for impaired operation over the weekend

News October 25th, 2025

Six motorists – one outside Bonavista, one near Holyrood, one in Grand Falls-Windsor, and three in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area – were arrested for impaired driving last weekend by RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador.

All six drivers are set to appear in court at later dates to answer to charges of impaired operation or impaired refusal to comply with a demand. All six also received licence suspensions and their vehicles were seized and impounded.

On Friday, Oct. 17, just before 11:00 a.m., Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver last seen headed along Hamilton River Road. Police attended the area, located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop outside a business on Tenth Street. The driver, a 37-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment, and refused to comply with a demand to provide a breath sample. He was arrested for impaired refusal and later released to appear in court at a future date.

Later Friday evening, around 7:36 p.m., RCMP in Holyrood responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway along Liam Hickey Drive. Police attended and located the vehicle in a ditch off the Holyrood Access Road near the Trans-Canada Highway. A traffic stop was conducted, and open alcohol was observed inside the vehicle. The driver, a 33-year-old man showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

On Saturday, Oct. 18 at approximately 12:49 a.m., Bonavista RCMP also responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway near Upper Amherst Cove. Police attended the area and located the damaged vehicle. The driver, a 61-year-old woman, showed signs of alcohol impairment and was found to have alcohol in her purse. She refused to comply with a demand to provide a breath sample and was arrested for impaired refusal.

A little over 24 hours later, on Sunday, Oct. 19, just after 1:30 a.m., Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver waiting in the drive thru for a business on Cromer Avenue. Police attended, located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 24-year-old woman, showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment she provided breath samples that were above the legal limit.

A short time later in Labrador, at approximately 4:18 a.m., Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle along Churchill Street. The driver, a 33-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment he provided breath samples that were nearly two times the legal limit.

Later Sunday evening, at approximately 5:33 p.m., Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP responded to a report of a collision involving two off-road vehicles in the area of Mealy Mountain Road. Officers responded to the scene and found an injured and unresponsive male, laying across the handlebars of an all-terrain vehicle. The 53-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and was transported to hospital by NL Emergency Health Services for medical treatment. At the hospital the operator was arrested for impaired operation and was provided a demand for blood samples. He refused to comply with the demand and now faces criminal charges.