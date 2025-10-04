Significant changes to most fuel prices this week

News October 4th, 2025

The cost of most fuels is up this week.

Firstly, gasoline motor fuel decreased by up to 0.6 cents per litre.

On the Island, diesel increased by 7.0 cents. Diesel motor fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador increased by 3.6 cents.

Furnace oil heating fuel on the Island increased by 6.08 cents.

Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador increased by 2.37 cents per litre; and, propane heating fuel increased by 0.6 cents per litre.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, Oct. 10.