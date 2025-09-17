NEWS

Showers persist in some regions of the province

Newfoundland

Along the south coast and west coast, sunny skies are expected. A mix of sun and cloud is expected across the Avalon and in most of central. On the Northern Peninsula, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from 15 to 20 degrees are expected across the Island.

Labrador

Mostly cloudy skies are expected across the Big Land with showers for northern Coastal areas. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 mm are possible. More rain is expected this evening. There is a chance of showers elsewhere. Highs will range from 6 in northern areas to 22 in western areas.

