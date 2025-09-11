NEWS

Showers expected for most of the province today

Across the Avalon Peninsula and the south coast, showers are expected this afternoon. Amounts of 5 to 10 mm are possible. In central Newfoundland, it will be cloudy, and a mix of sun and cloud is expected along the west coast. Temperatures will range from 15 to 21.

Across western Labrador, it will be cloudy with a chance of showers. Showers are expected for central and eastern Labrador, including coastal areas. Amounts of 5 to 10 mm are expected for central areas and in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area, and 2 to 4 mm for coastal areas. Highs will range from 5 to 15 degrees.

