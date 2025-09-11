Showers expected for most of the province today

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather September 11th, 2025

Across the Avalon Peninsula and the south coast, showers are expected this afternoon. Amounts of 5 to 10 mm are possible. In central Newfoundland, it will be cloudy, and a mix of sun and cloud is expected along the west coast. Temperatures will range from 15 to 21.

Across western Labrador, it will be cloudy with a chance of showers. Showers are expected for central and eastern Labrador, including coastal areas. Amounts of 5 to 10 mm are expected for central areas and in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area, and 2 to 4 mm for coastal areas. Highs will range from 5 to 15 degrees.