Showers expected for most of Newfoundland today

Showers or drizzle are expected across Newfoundland today. Most areas will see a trace to 2 mm of rain. There is a slight risk of thunderstorms for central and western Newfoundland. Highs will generally be between 15 and 20. On the Great Northern Peninsula, highs are only expected to reach the single digits.

There will be a few sporadic showers across western areas of Labrador today, while eastern areas will remain clear. Some thunderstorms are possible in western regions of Labrador. Highs between 10 and 20 are expected.

