Showers and drizzle across the province today

October 17th, 2025

Newfoundland

Showers or drizzle with fog are expected across most of the Island today, with about 2 mm expected. Along the south coast, there will be a few sunny breaks between showers. Temperatures along the Avalon Peninsula and south coast will range from 10 to 15. Elsewhere across the Island, it will be between 5 and 10.

Labrador

Showers are expected for most areas today. About 2 mm is expected. Coastal areas will see some fog. Highs between 2 and 6 are expected.