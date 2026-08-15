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Sheshatshiu RCMP searching for missing person

News

Police Sheshatshiu are asking for the public’s help as they try to locate 37-year-old Norma Benuen. Police and loved ones are concerned for her well-being. A photo of Benuen is not available at this time.

Benuen was last seen around 12:00 p.m. today (Saturday, August 15) in the area of Coronation Street in Sheshatshiu.

She has dark hair, and was last seen wearing a grey sweater.

Anyone with information about the current location of Norma Benuen should contact the Shetshatshiu RCMP detachment at 709- 497-8700 or call 1-800-709-7267 as soon as possible. 

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