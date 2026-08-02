Ottawa announces small craft harbour improvements on Burin Peninsula

News August 2nd, 2026

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson has announced funding to support the repair and reconstruction of the breakwater at the small craft harbour in Fortune, as well as dredging of the harbour basin at the small craft harbour in Burin, Newfoundland and Labrador.



The project in Fortune will strengthen and improve the breakwater at the entrance to Fortune Harbour, enhancing

its long-term resilience and helping protect the vital transportation and economic hub that supports local fisheries,

the ferry service to St. Pierre et Miquelon, France, and other marine activities. The upgraded breakwater will also

help the harbour better withstand severe weather, high wave conditions, and other marine and coastal pressures.

By reducing wave action and creating calmer, safer waters within the harbour, the reconstructed breakwater will

help protect vessels and harbour infrastructure, support the continued operation of ferry services and marine

facilities, and ensure safer navigation and berthing for commercial and recreational users. This project is

anticipated to start in 2027.



The project in Burin will restore safe navigational depths within the harbour basin by dredging accumulated

sediment, helping to ensure commercial fishing vessels can continue to safely and efficiently access the harbour.

Maintaining reliable access to the harbour will support harvesters in landing their catches, improve the safe

movement of vessels, and help ensure the harbour continues to provide the essential infrastructure that supports

the local fishing industry. This project is expected to be completed in 2027.