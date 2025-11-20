Seniors’ Advocate to Release Seniors’ Report 2025, Monitoring Key Indicators of Seniors’ Wellbeing in Newfoundland and Labrador

News November 20th, 2025

Susan Walsh, Seniors’ Advocate for Newfoundland and Labrador, will speak with the media this morning as she releases the Seniors’ Report 2025, Monitoring Key Indicators of Seniors’ Wellbeing in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The first of these annual reports was released in December 2024; this is Volume Two. Walsh will highlight some of the key findings on how seniors in Newfoundland and Labrador are doing, as outlined in the report.

NTV’s Beth Penney is covering the story and will have a full report this evening.