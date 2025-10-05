Senator David Wells questions Churchill Falls MOU

News October 5th, 2025

A senator from this province has released a letter raising questions about the future of Gull Island and calling for an independent assessment of the Churchill Falls MOU.

Conservative Senator David Wells has represented the province in the Senate since 2013. In a letter released this morning, Wells questions what safeguards exist to protect the province’s interests, if the agreement ensures fair long-term value for, and why the province considers Hydro-Quebec as the only option for a partner or customer.

Wells says these questions are not partisan, but patriotic, which is why he is calling for a fully independent assessment of the MOU and its potential benefits before any binding commitments are made.