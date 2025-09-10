School bus driver charged with impaired driving in Corner Brook

Justice, News September 10th, 2025

Police arrested a school bus driver Wednesday morning for impaired driving in Corner Brook.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the RNC conducted a traffic stop with a school bus on East Valley Road after a report of a possible impaired driver. The bus driver was taken into custody as part of the investigation.

As a result, the 48-year-old male driver was charged with impaired driving offences. He was issued a driving suspension and released from custody to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.

The RNC continues to urge the public to report dangerous and impaired driving directly to police by calling 911. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.

The Department of Education released a statement saying it has been made aware of an incident involving a bus driver in Corner Brook. There were students on the bus but there were no injuries. A second bus driver was sent to continue the morning bus route to bring students to their school.

As there is a formal police investigation underway, the department said it was unable to comment further at this time.

The department says the safety of students is paramount to all school operations, including bussing. Student supports were made available at the school if any student wanted to talk about their experience.

Photo courtesy Jim MacDonald