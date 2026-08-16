Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Association launches new advocacy campaign

News August 16th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Association has launched a new advocacy campaign that focuses on providing better access to information for members, as well as positioning the RNCA as a trusted, steady voice for members and the communities served by police.

The campaign, which included a brand new website transformation, was completed over the past several months and launched last week.

The RNCA represents approximately 400 Non-Commissioned Ranks of the RNC. The ranks are made up of Constables, Sergeants, and Staff Sergeants.

The goal and objectives of the RNCA are to improve benefits and working conditions for police officers, improve public safety and strive to create a positive relationship between the police and the community they protect.

The refreshed website can be found here: https://rnca.yourrnca.ca/