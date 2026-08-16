NEWS

News

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Association launches new advocacy campaign

News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Association has launched a new advocacy campaign that focuses on providing better access to information for members, as well as positioning the RNCA as a trusted, steady voice for members and the communities served by police.

The campaign, which included a brand new website transformation, was completed over the past several months and launched last week.

The RNCA represents approximately 400 Non-Commissioned Ranks of the RNC. The ranks are made up of Constables, Sergeants, and Staff Sergeants.

The goal and objectives of the RNCA are to improve benefits and working conditions for police officers, improve public safety and strive to create a positive relationship between the police and the community they protect.

The refreshed website can be found here: https://rnca.yourrnca.ca/

Related Articles

WestJet and CUPE reach tentative agreement, ending further operational disruption
Read more
RNC Stop Break and Enter in Progress at St. John’s Home
Read more
One person sent to hospital following pair of metro-region crashes
Read more
Negotiations continue amid WestJet flight attendants’ strike
Read more
Province says progress being made on public safety concerns in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Read more
Pardy says new Churchill Falls deal with Quebec could be reached ‘soon’
Read more
Back to top