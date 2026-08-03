RNC Stop Break and Enter in Progress at St. John’s Home

News August 3rd, 2026

Shortly after 9:30pm on Saturday, members of the RNC responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a home in the east end of St. John’s. On the scene, officers located a 58-year old woman and a 38-year old man inside. They were both arrested and charged with break and entry, while the male, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest, also faces charges of resisting arrest, failing to comply with a court order, and breach of probation.