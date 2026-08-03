One person sent to hospital following pair of metro-region crashes

Local News, News August 2nd, 2026

One person was sent to hospital on Sunday evening following a single-vehicle crash in the metro area, while there were no injuries reported following a two-vehicle collision earlier in the day.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of Pitts Memorial Drive, near Kilbride, following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. Two people were on the bike, which left the road and traveled several dozen metres along the ditch. The motorcycle is said to have struck an object in the ditch, throwing the two riders to the ground. While the driver was reportedly uninjured, the passenger of the bike was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

Earlier in the day, at about 4:30 p.m., crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and MacDonald Drive. The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles involved, and caused some detours around the scene. Neither driver, who were the only occupants of the vehicles, were injured.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Pitts Memorial Drive on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Video from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the east end of St. John’s on Sunday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)