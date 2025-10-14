NEWS

Rotating strikes continue as mail service resumes following Canada Post strike

With the Thanksgiving long weekend over, Canadians can expect to see some mail moving in their mailboxes again, but not on a regular schedule. That’s because the union representing Canada Post workers has shifted its strike action to rotating stoppages, which started on Saturday.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which represents 55,000 workers, says the move is aimed at minimizing disruptions as negotiations with Canada Post continue. The national postal service says it’s encouraging news, but Canadians should still expect uncertainties, delays and backlog.

Canada Post welcomed back its employees, but said rotating strikes challenge the company’s ability to provide reliable service. All service guarantees will be suspended as a result.

