Roddickton RCMP arrests woman for obstructing police, seizes vehicle

Justice, News November 27th, 2025

A call from a concerned citizen to Roddickton RCMP led to the arrest of a 36-year-old woman and the seizure of her vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

On Nov. 25, around 1:49 p.m. police received a report about individuals in a parked car that appeared to be consuming alcohol. Officers located the vehicle in a business parking lot on West Street in St. Anthony, and observed three occupants with open cans of beer inside.

The occupants were asked to remain in the car as police began their investigation, however, a 36-year-old Black Duck Cove woman who had identified herself as the driver repeatedly exited the vehicle. After being issued a warning, the driver again got out of the car and was placed under arrest for obstructing a police officer.

During the arrest, the driver showed signs of alcohol impairment, and a roadside breath test was administered. The results showed that she was above the provincial limit, but below the criminal threshold for impaired driving.

She was charged for obstructing a peace officer and issued an automatic seven-day driver’s licence suspension, plus a ticket for the open container of alcohol. Her vehicle was seized and impounded by police.

She is expected to appear in provincial court on April 7, 2026 in St. Anthony.